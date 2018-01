WHEELING, WV. (WANE) – The Komets had been wheeling and dealing against Wheeling.

Despite winning their first tow games against the Nailers this season, Fort Wayne failed to maintain a lead and lost to Wheeling, 4-2. Goaltender Sean Maguire gave up four goals in the loss.

Mason Baptista scored a goal in the first period to give the Komets a 2-0 lead. The Nailers then netted four unanswered to win.

The Komets return to action on Friday on the road against Toledo.