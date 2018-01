FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Community Schools are looking into threats made to South Side High School.

A picture is circulating on social media of a possible student with a gun warning students not to come to school Monday.

Several people have contacted NewsChannel 15 about the photo and expressed concern.

Police said they are aware of the threats and are actively investigating them.

No other information was immediately available.