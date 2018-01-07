Fort Wayne man serving with Ind. National Guard dies in Texas

FORT HOOD, Texas (WANE) – An Indiana National Guardsman from Fort Wayne died at Fort Hood early Saturday morning, according to the Indiana National Guard.

43-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Mark Boner was deployed with the 38th Sustainment Brigade.

The Indiana National Guard did not release details of his death and said his death is under investigation.

Boner served as an automated logistical specialist.

“For those who knew and worked with Sgt. 1st Class Boner, he was respected and admired for his great love for his country and family,” said Col. Kimberly Martindale, commander of the 38th Sustainment Brigade. “He was an inspiration to us all, always doing something for someone else and never taking credit for it. My deepest sympathy for his family at this sad and difficult time.”

Boner deployed to Iraq in 2009.

He received a Combat Action Badge, Iraq Campaign Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and two Army Commendation Medals.

The Indiana National Guard said Boner was a father and grandfather.