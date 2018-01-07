Fire damages recreational vehicle plant in northern Indiana

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (AP) — Fire damaged a recreational vehicle factory in northern Indiana.

Firefighters from at least four departments were called Saturday to the Coachmen Industries plant in the Elkhart County town of Middlebury.

WSBT-TV reports the fire destroyed parts of the office and break room but that the production area of the factory wasn’t damaged.

WNDU-TV reports fire crews were at the scene for more than two hours and that a cause for the fire wasn’t immediately determined. No injuries were reported.

Coachmen officials didn’t immediately return a telephone message Sunday seeking information about the fire’s impact on the factory about 30 miles east of South Bend.

