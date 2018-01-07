Embassy Theatre releases January show schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From kids programs to ballet, films to musicals, the Embassy Theatre has something for everyone this month. Marketing director John Hughey stopped by First News to give details about the show schedule for January 2018:

Shopkins Live! – Jan. 14

The Sound of Music (live Broadway show) – Jan. 17

Sleeping Beauty by the State Ballet Theatre of Russia – Jan. 18

90 Years of Film kick-off weekend – Jan. 19 & 20 (featuring Back to the Future, Wizard of Oz and Grease sing-along)

Addison Agen concerts – Jan. 21

