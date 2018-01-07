Big second half propels Fort Wayne to 105-79 win against Lakeland

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants (14-10) defeated the Lakeland Magic (13-20), 105-79, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night in front of a crowd of 2,015. Jarrod Uthoff and CJ Fair recorded double-double performances to lead the Mad Ants, who outscored the Magic 68-38 in the second half.

Fort Wayne overcame a 12-point deficit to grab its third consecutive win and avoided a third loss in a span of under a month to Lakeland.

The Magic were propelled by 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting from Jamel Artis. Rodney Purvis and Adreian Payne added 15 and 14 points, who were the only other Lakeland players to finish in double figures.

Despite holding an opponent under 80 points for the third time this season, Fort Wayne struggled on the offensive end after the first 24 minutes making only 12 shots and shooting just over 30 percent.

Trey McKinney Jones helped revitalize the Mad Ants offensive woes in the second half by scoring all of his 10 points in the last 24 minutes.

After regaining the lead in the third quarter, the Mad Ants outscored Lakeland 35-16 in the fourth all without using the services of the NBA G League Player of the Month in November, Walt Lemon Jr, who still finished the night with 18 points, five rebounds and six assists.

DeQuan Jones and Stephan Hicks rounded out the Fort Wayne double-digit scorers with 17 and 13 points on the night.

Both teams will next take the floor on Jan. 11 at the NBA G League Showcase in Mississauga, Ontario. Fort Wayne will take on Oklahoma City, while Lakeland will match up with Memphis.