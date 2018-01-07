3 escape early morning house fire

EAST ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three people are safe after escaping a fire at their home Sunday morning.

They said they noticed the power went out and woke up. That’s when they smelled smoke and called 911.

Fire crews responded to the two-story home at 15029 Old U.S. 24 between New Haven and Woodburn around 5:45 a.m.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor attic. Crews worked to keep it contained, but it spread throughout the second floor.

After about an hour, firefighters were able to get it under control and kept the fire mostly contained to the second floor. It appeared to have heavy fire and smoke damage, but it’s not clear if the first floor had any damage.

Crews from four different departments helped with the fire to help rotate firefighters in the cold.

They used one tanker truck to supply water because of the rural location. The cold did not impact any of the trucks.

Fire officials said nobody was hurt in the fire.