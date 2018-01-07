1 Irish Roll To 15th Straight Victory In 2-1 Win Over Wolverines

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — A 43-day break from games on its home ice did nothing to hinder the top-ranked University of Notre Dame hockey team in pursuit of its 15th straight win Sunday at the Compton Family Ice Arena (4,896).

The Fighting Irish (18-3-1, 12-0-0-0 B1G) used two second-period goals and reliable goaltending to defeat Big Ten Conference rival Michigan 2-1, matching a program-best winning streak (15 consecutive wins from Nov. 4, 1983 – Jan. 21, 1984, as a club team) and extending their best as a Division I program.

The Irish got goals from Andrew Oglevie and Matt Hellickson en route to the victory, while Dylan Malmquist, Colin Theisen, Cam Morrison and Bobby Nardella tallied assists.

Sophomore goaltender Cale Morris made 33 saves for a .971 saves percentage and improved to 17-1-0 on the season.

Michigan goaltender Hayden Lavigne made 34 saves for the Wolverines (8-10-2, 3-6-2-1 B1G) .

The Irish also won the special teams battale as Notre Dame finished 1-for-3 on the power play, while Michigan was 0-for-3.