FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Much like my New Years Resolutions, the Komets plan for 2018 aren’t off to a great start.

Fort Wayne loses to Indy on Saturday night at Memorial Coliseum, 2-1. The Komets scored five minutes into the game on a Daniel Maggio goal but they were unable to light the lamp again.

Michael Houser made 36 saves in net for Fort Wayne.

The Komets return to action on Sunday at Wheeling.