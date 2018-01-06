Komets bounce back with win over Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – After a lopsided loss to open 2018, the Komets bounced back in a big way.

Fort Wayne scored three goals in the first period as they beat Indy on Friday night, 6-4. Six different players scored for the Komets including Ryan Lowney, Dennis Kravchenko and Mason Baptista in that opening period of play.

Goaltender Michael Houser made 25 saves on the night.

The Komets at Fuel will square off again Saturday night, this time in Fort Wayne. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.