FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A kitchen fire damaged a home on Elnora Drive Saturday evening.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to 429 Elnora Drive at 4:41 p.m.

Firefighters found flames coming from a front window when they arrived. Fire crews were able to contain the flames to the kitchen.

No one was home and no injuries were reported.

A fire department report said the kitchen area sustained moderate fire, smoke, and water damage.

The fire was under control in 10 minutes.