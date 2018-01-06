IU Health ‘coming soon’ signs erected in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several signs around Fort Wayne indicate locations for possible development by IU Health.

Signs have been erected within the last week at Aboite Center Road and Dickie Road and Lahmeyer Road and Stellhorn Road. The signs include the IU Health logo and the phrase, “Coming to your neighborhood.”

It’s not clear what IU Health will put at each location. A request for information has not yet been returned by an IU Health spokesman.

In October, IU Health announced it would expand into the Fort Wayne market in early 2018. Plans call for a primary medical care office, outpatient locations, and additional healthcare investments over several years.

In September, Riley Hospital for Children – which is operated by IU Health, announced it would open an office on East Cook Road in early 2018.