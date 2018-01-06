IPFW Pink Out luncheon honors breast cancer survivors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- IPFW honored breast cancer survivors Saturday afternoon at their 11th annual Pink Out luncheon.

Barbara Bradly Baekgaard, co-founder of Vera Bradley was also in attendance and held a fireside chat with attendees.

The breast cancer survivors also received gifts from Classic Products, Lutheran Health, Fort Wayne Athletics, and the Vera Bradley Foundation.

The survivors were also honored at halftime during the IPFW women’s basketball game.

Parkview Health also presented the Vera Bradley Foundation a $4,450 check for breast cancer research.