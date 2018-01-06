Health agency: Indiana flu deaths reach 25 through Dec. 30

Related Coverage Flu activity prompts call for hospital, nursing home visitor restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials say the number of flu-related deaths in Indiana rose to 25 during the final full week of 2017, up from nine such deaths the previous week.

The Indiana State Department of Health on Friday released its weekly influenza report for the period ending Dec. 30.

It shows 16 of the deaths occurred among people age 65 or older and seven other deaths in the 50-64 age group. One death each was reported in the 5-24 and 25-49 age groups.

The report does not say where the deaths have occurred, but says flu activity is widespread across the state.

Several Indiana hospitals have taken precautions to prevent the spread of the flu. They include barring visitors showing flu symptoms and those other than immediate family or other significant persons.

