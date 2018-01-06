Gutbusterz taking over former Snickerz location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A vacant building at the Marketplace of Canterbury is getting an overhaul, but will remain a comedy club.

Gutbusterz Comedy and Grille will open February 2 at the former location of Snickerz.

The building, located at 5535 St. Joe Road, was the home to Snickerz Comedy Club for nearly 30 years. Owner Kevin Ferguson put the building up for sale in 2015.

The building was updated with fresh paint over the last few months. Some Snickerz signage still existed at the property.

The first act will include Dustin Diamond on Feb. 2 and 3. Diamond played “Screech” on the television show “Saved by the Bell,” and has been a touring comedian for years.

It’s not clear who owns Gutbusterz. The business Facebook Page was launched in October.

Ticket and show information is available on the Gutbusterz website.