Fort Wayne WBB Drops Pink Out Game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team celebrated its 11th annual Pink Out game to benefit the Vera Bradley Foundation, but the Mastodons were unable to pick up the victory as they fell to Denver 73-55. During halftime, breast cancer survivors were honored with an on-court ceremony.

Hannah Albrecht led the ‘Dons with a season-high 21 points. Albrecht connected on 6-of-9 from the floor and was a perfect 7-for-7 at the charity stripe. De’Jour Young finished the day with 10 points, a team-high seven rebounds, and a career-high three blocks. Hannah Hess chipped in nine points off the bench and KeShyra McCarver added seven.

Denver jumped out to an early lead with back-to-back 3-pointers to open the game. Fort Wayne cut the deficit to one thanks to a 4-0 run midway through the first quarter. The Pioneers responded with a 4-0 run of their own as the ‘Dons trailed by five after the first period. Both sides traded buckets throughout the second, but it was a 7-0 run by Denver near the end of the half that put the game out of reach.

The Mastodons finished the day shooting 18-of-52 (34.6%) from the floor, 7-of-26 (26.9%) on three-point attempts and 12-of-13 (92.3%) at the free throw line.

Fort Wayne wraps up its home stand when it hosts Omaha on Tuesday, January 9 for a 6 p.m. tipoff.