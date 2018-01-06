Fort Wayne MBB Earns Convincing Road League Win at Denver 82-63

DENVER, Colo. – Fort Wayne men’s basketball earned their first Summit League win of the season on Saturday (Jan. 6) thanks to an 82-63 runaway victory at Denver.

John Konchar put together an impressive line of 11 points, nine rebounds, seven steals, four assists and a block. His seven steals ties his career high.

Fort Wayne put the game away in the first half. The Mastodons recorded 26 of their 45 first half points in the paint. It was a season high for points in the paint in the first half against a Division I opponent.

The ‘Dons broke out to a lead thanks to forcing eight Denver turnovers in the opening 20 minutes. Fort Wayne turned them into 13 points. Other than a 6-4 Denver lead, Fort Wayne never trailed in the game.

The ‘Dons shot 49.2 percent (30-of-61) from the floor. Four finished in double-digits. Bryson Scotthad a game-high 20 points, making 7-of-7 free throws. He now owns 24 20-point games with Fort Wayne. Kason Harrell totaled 18 points with four 3-pointers. Dylan Carl compiled 12 points, hitting double-digits for the second time in his freshman season.

Denver falls to 6-10 (0-2 Summit). The ‘Dons improve to 12-7 (1-1 Summit). The ‘Dons are in action again on Thursday (Jan. 11). Fort Wayne hosts reigning regular season Summit League Champion South Dakota at 7 p.m. The game will be played at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.