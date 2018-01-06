Fire destroys home while owner safely in Florida

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Firefighters braved the cold as they fought another overnight house fire in single-digit temperatures.

Fire crews responded to the 300 block of Bensman Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Flames were already coming through the roof of the home by the time they arrived.

Fire crews worked to contain the fire, but the home sustained heavy damage and appears to be a total loss.

Overnight Reporter Michael Kuhn talked to the homeowner’s son, Ron Laurent, who arrived at the home around the same time. He said nobody was not home when the fire broke out.

Laurent explained that his mother lives in Florida during the winter.

He said although he’s sad to see his childhood home destroyed, he is relieved his mother was not home and that nobody was hurt.

At least two vehicles in the garage were also totaled, including Laurent’s convertible.

It’s not clear yet what caused the fire.