ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A mobile home sustained heavy damage after it caught fire Friday night in Angola.

Fire crews responded to the mobile home at 1205 W. Mill Street around 8 p.m. They found the trailer with fire and heavy smoke coming out of it.

It took firefighters about 35 minutes to get the fire under control.

An investigation found that heat tape caused an accidental electrical fire that spread throughout the structure.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.