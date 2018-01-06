Defiance man killed in snowmobile crash

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) A man driving a snowmobile on the Maumee River hit an overhanging tree branch early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.

The Defiance County E-911 Communications received a call about the crash at 4:10 a.m.

Kurt N. Bachellor, 59, of Defiance was driving the snowmobile on the river west of Loudon Street where he lived when he hit the branch and was thrown from it.

An autopsy will be performed by the Lucas County, Ohio coroner.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Defiance City Police Department, Defiance City Fire and Rescue, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain and the Defiance County Coroner’s Office.