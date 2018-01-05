Traffic stop leads to discovery of 240 pounds of pot

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police seized 240 pounds of marijuana, 11.5 pounds of THC oil and two pounds of THC wax following a traffic stop on I-70 in Morgan County southwest of Indianapolis on Thursday.

A trooper with the department’s Drug Enforcement Uniform Squad was patrolling the interstate just before 1:00 p.m. when he stopped a box truck heading east for a traffic violation.

When the trooper noticed inconsistencies while talking to the driver, he proceeded to conduct a search which turned up the illegal drugs.

Joshua Monte Wilson, 28, of Temecula, California was arrested for dealing and possession of marijuana.