Snider alumni Bates III declares for NFL Draft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From Fort Wayne to the NFL.

Snider alumni Jessie Bates III announced on Twitter that he is declaring for the NFL Draft. The Wake Forest safety – a redshirt sophomore – is forgoing his final two years to try to play professionally.

Glory To God for continuing this amazing journey… I’m thankful for his plan.. Praying for the discipline to follow it.. Proverbs 3: 5-6 #GoDeacs #JB3 pic.twitter.com/xONFC40Qn1 — Jessie Bates III (@jlbiii3) January 5, 2018

Bates III played in eleven games this season for Wake Forest and made 79 total tackles to go along with one interception. He also returned a punt for a touchdown in the Demon Deacons bowl game.

We caught up with the former Panthers standout over the summer and here is our interview.