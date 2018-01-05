Prison for man who failed to warn sex partners of HIV status

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A HIV-positive man who police said had sex with a “significant number” of people and shared hypodermic needles without warning them of his disease has been sentenced.

Temujin K. Lapsley, also known as Tim Lapsley, was sentenced in Allen Superior Court on Friday to 8 years in prison. Lapsley agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors last month.

Lapsley was arrested in May on six charges of malicious mischief along with additional charges of dealing in meth, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.

Detectives began to look at Lapsley for “narcotics use and distribution,” according to a news release. During their investigation, police learned Lapsley was HIV positive and, in December 2013, signed a “Duty to Warn” form that required him to inform any sexual partners of his HIV status.

Investigators have identified at least six victims who were in contact with Lapsley, unknowing of his HIV status, police said. Lapsley, though, allegedly had sexual contact with both men and women, including rendezvous in Indianapolis with up to 15 partners, the release detailed.

Detectives are concerned those partners were unaware of their exposure to the HIV virus.

After Lapsley’s arrest, police urged anyone who had come into contact with Lapsley to contact them and be tested for the HIV virus.