Polar Ride through New Haven canceled

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) There will not be a 22nd annual Polar Ride.

Officials on Friday canceled the annual Polar Ride, which was set to pull out of Ehlerding’s River City Harley-Davidson on S.R. 930 in New Haven on Saturday. The event had already been postponed from New Year’s Day due to cold.

The extreme cold and poor road conditions were listed as reasons for the final cancellation.

The polar ride annually gathers some 200 motorcycles and 300 bikers for a ride through the streets of New Haven and out into the countryside. After the ride, participants enjoy chili, cornbread and hot beverages at the cycle shop.

The event is a major fundraiser for the New Haven Food Bank.