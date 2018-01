NEW HAVEN (Ind.) – According to the New Haven Police Department, multiple train cars went off the tracks causing road closures Friday morning.

Several downtown roads will be closed until further notice. Affected roads include: State St, High St, Broadway Ave and Green Rd.

The police department was alerted to the hazard by Norfolk and Southern Railroad.

Expect delays in the area until the crossings can be opened back up. No word yet on when the derailment will be resolved.