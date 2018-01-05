Mastodons sweep Emmanuel in season opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Thanks to a balanced attack by the Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team, the Mastodons took a 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-20) sweep of the Emmanuel Lions on Friday (Jan. 5) on Arnie Ball Court. Three Mastodons had above a .400 hitting percentage on the night.

The Mastodons came out on fire, rattling off seven straight points, which was capped off by Colton Stone’s ace. Stone’s hot night would continue, as he finished with 13 kills, two aces, two blocks and three digs, all while hitting .647 on the night. Stone led a 6-0 run later in the set that would stretch the lead to 19-6 in the first set. The Mastodons hit .571 in the first set.

Stone had another serving stretch in the second set to push the ‘Dons to early 8-3 lead. This was followed shortly after by a run on Tony Price’s service that moved the ‘Dons up eight at the 12-4 mark. The ‘Dons would continue their hot hitting, finishing the set with a .522 hitting clip.

The third set was more back and forth early on, as the score was tied at 10. Michael Keegan’s service would get the ‘Dons five points up just a few moments later. This lead would continue until the final point was scored.

Price finished the night with nine kills, while Pelegrin Vargas has five digs with 11 kills and a .421 hitting percentage on the night. Richie Diedrich had six kills for a .455 clip. Keegan dished out 33 assists and also earned five digs and three blocks. Kolbie Knorr earned his first career start as a Mastodon, earning six digs in his debut. Fort Wayne finished with a .419 team hitting percentage. Emmanuel was held to .180 hitting, and only 23 kills compared to Fort Wayne’s 42.

Fort Wayne moves to 1-0 to start the season. Emmanuel falls to 0-1. Fort Wayne has another match against a Conference Carolinas team on Saturday (Jan. 6) at 7 p.m. when Lees-McRae visits Arnie Ball Court.