Man sentenced to 6 years imprisonment for woman’s shooting death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man who police said shot a woman to death in an SUV before he then drove her to the hospital, has been sentenced.

Ricky L. Morgan was sentenced in Allen Superior Court on Friday to six years in prison for Reckless Homicide related to the Nov. 12, 2016, shooting death of Jessica E. Bruch outside a home at 719 Walnut St.

Morgan agreed to a plea deal with Allen County prosecutors that dropped an initial charge of murder last month.

It was around 9:30 that November night when Bruch was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The 23-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.

Details of the shooting in the months that followed were scarce. Police only said they thought the shooting might have happened at the Walnut Street address.

Morgan was charged with Bruch’s death in July.

He told told police that he didn’t kill Bruch but rather found her shot in the backyard of the Walnut Street home on Walnut Street. Investigators, though, concluded that she was actually shot in the SUV Morgan used to take her to the hospital.