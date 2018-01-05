Man robs Blue Jacket thrift shop

By Published:
Blue Jacket at 2826 S. Calhoun St. was robbed on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. (Fort Wayne Police)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man robbed a Fort Wayne nonprofit organization designed to help ex-criminals and drove off on a bicycle, police said.

Around 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Fort Wayne Police said a man entered the Blue Jacket Clothing Company building at 2826 S. Calhoun St. and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash. The man then left the area on a bicycle, police said.

No weapon was used in the robbery, police said. It’s not clear where the cash was or how he got to it.

Police said the suspect was wearing a “very recognizable” blue-over-black outer coat with a hood.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect on Friday, and asked for the public’s help to identify the robber.

Photos: Blue Jacket robbery

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).

Blue Jacket provides training, employment and vocational direction to ex-offenders in and around Fort Wayne. The organization’s Clothing Company, operated by Blue Jacket clients, sells donated clothing, with proceeds funneled back to Blue Jacket.

