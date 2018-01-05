Man robs Blue Jacket thrift shop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man robbed a Fort Wayne nonprofit organization designed to help ex-criminals and drove off on a bicycle, police said.

Around 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Fort Wayne Police said a man entered the Blue Jacket Clothing Company building at 2826 S. Calhoun St. and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash. The man then left the area on a bicycle, police said.

No weapon was used in the robbery, police said. It’s not clear where the cash was or how he got to it.

Police said the suspect was wearing a “very recognizable” blue-over-black outer coat with a hood.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect on Friday, and asked for the public’s help to identify the robber.

Photos: Blue Jacket robbery View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Blue Jacket at 2826 S. Calhoun St. was robbed on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. (Fort Wayne Police) Blue Jacket at 2826 S. Calhoun St. was robbed on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. (Fort Wayne Police) Blue Jacket at 2826 S. Calhoun St. was robbed on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. (Fort Wayne Police) Blue Jacket at 2826 S. Calhoun St. was robbed on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. (Fort Wayne Police)

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).

Blue Jacket provides training, employment and vocational direction to ex-offenders in and around Fort Wayne. The organization’s Clothing Company, operated by Blue Jacket clients, sells donated clothing, with proceeds funneled back to Blue Jacket.