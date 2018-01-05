Lemon, Mad Ants swirl past Windy City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants (13-10) defeated the Windy City Bulls (8-13), 114-108, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night in front of a crowd of 2,335. Walt Lemon Jr. and Jarrod Uthoff led the way for the Mad Ants with 30 and 29 points on the evening. Lemon Jr. ended the night with his fifth 30-point effort this season on top of eight rebounds and seven assists, while not turning the ball over once for the second time this season.

Uthoff broke out of a minor scoring slump – averaging 13 points over the last three contests – with his highest point total since pouring in his career-high back on Nov. 24.

Both teams were held to under 45 percent shooting from the floor, resulting in 102 combined rebounds on the night.

Antonio Blakeney’s heroic offensive efforts included 35 points, eight rebounds and three assists in over 40 minutes of playing time. On assignment from the Chicago Bulls, center Cristiano Felicio added 18 points and 15 rebounds in a starting role. He will join Chicago tomorrow night in Indianapolis as the Bulls take on the Indiana Pacers.

In the two meetings this season, the Bulls and Mad Ants have combined to go back and forth for 29 lead changes.

Stephan Hicks and Trey McKinney Jones each added 14 and 13 points as well. Ryan Arcidiacono totaled a double-double with 11 points and 11 assists, with Jaylen Johnson pitching in 13 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

The Mad Ants return home on Sunday against the Lakeland Magic, while Windy City plays the second game of a back-to-back at home against Wisconsin.