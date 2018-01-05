Influential GOP lawmaker calls for medical marijuana study

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One of the most powerful Republicans in the Indiana House of Representatives says the Legislature should study the possibility of legalizing medical marijuana.

Rep. Matt Lehman, the majority floor leader, said Friday that he is sponsoring a resolution calling for an interim study committee to research medical pot after the session.

The Berne lawmaker says he still has misgiving about medical marijuana, but noted 29 other states allow it.

He says lawmakers should talk to experts and examine successes and failures in other states.

Even if Lehman’s measure is approved by the House, it will still require a council comprised of lawmakers from both parties to approve the study.

His resolution comes as libertarian-leaning Republican state Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour has called for legislation legalizing medical marijuana.

