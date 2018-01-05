Indiana police department seeks Queen Elsa for alleged winter nuisance

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WANE) A southern Indiana police department is hoping to bring a Disney ice queen to justice for the region’s recent bitter cold.

The Seymour Police Department on Thursday shared a “wanted” posted on Facebook in which it asked for the public’s help to serve a warrant to Queen Elsa, the Snow Queen of Disney’s 2013 hit animated movie “Frozen.” The warrant charges Queen Elsa with Maintaining a Common Nuisance related to below-freezing temperatures the state has been gripped under the last week.

“If you have any information on her location please contact us as soon as possible; we are freezing!,” the humorous post reads. “As our search continues we request citizens of Seymour bundle up, check on your out door animals, and drive with extreme caution! Thank you all, and have a safe evening!”

In “Frozen,” Queen Elsa, after being crowned queen of Arendelle upon her 21st birthday, accidentally uses her secret powers to turn her land to eternal winter. She flees to a mountain and lives in a palace of ice.

Seymour Police hope to bring an end to the cold that the Snow Queen may – or may not – have brought down on the area. The poster, of course, reads that Queen Elsa is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Record-breaking cold air has swept through the region as part of a larger winter storm felt from the mid-Atlantic to New England. The Doppler 15 Fury team of meteorologists have forecast a warm-up on Sunday.

Seymour is located 60 miles south of Indianapolis.