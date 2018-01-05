FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) There is always something going on in the Summit City. That’s why Frontier Communications is partnering with WANE-TV to bring you all the fun events going on throughout Fort Wayne as part of our Frontier Friday’s Fun in the Fort.

GARDEN IN LIGHTS (Now Through January 7)

Tuesday-Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm

Thursday and Friday, 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Sunday, 12 Noon to 4 pm

Admission: Adults $5, Children (ages 3-17) $3, Age 2 and Under FREE

HEADWATERS PARK ICE SKATING (NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 28):

Admission Age 13 and under – $3 Age 14 and over – $5 Skate Rental – $2 Spectators & Parking – FREE

Regular Hours Monday-Thursday – 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday – Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday – Noon to 8 p.m.

Extended Holiday Hours run from December 15 to January 7 Monday-Friday – Noon to -10 p.m. Saturday – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Kids Skate FREE Days – kids age 13 and under skate FREE every Wednesday.

Skate rental is 2 dollars.

WINDY CITY BULLS VS. FORT WAYNE MAD ANTS (FRIDAY, JANUARY 5)

Memorial Coliseum

Tip 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $6

22ND ANNUAL POLAR RIDE (SATURDAY, JANUARY 6)

River City Harley-Davidson New Have

Registration: 11 a.m.

Ride starts: 12:15 P.M.

After the ride warm up with chili and hot beverages.

PINK OUT LUNCHEON AND GAME (SATURDAY, JANUARY 6)

11th Annual Pink Out

Pre-Game Luncheon at Noon in the International Ballroom This year’s luncheon speaker is the head of Vera Bradley. Luncheon tickets for the general public are available for $20 per person and includes admission to the game. Group ticket discounts are also available and a table for eight can be purchased for $140.

Women’s basketball game between Fort Wayne and Denver begins at 2 p.m. Halftime Ceremony to honor Breast Cancer Survivors Tickets start at $5



FORT WAYNE GUN AND KNIFE SHOW (SATURDAY, JANUARY 6 AND SUNDAY, JANUARY 7)

Memorial Coliseum

Archery, military collectibles, army surplus, survival gear, and related items

Saturday 9:00 am-5:00 pm, Sunday 10:00 am-3:00 pm

$5 MAIN LOT; $8 PREFERRED LOT; $15 BUS/RV

COMEDY NIGHT (SATURDAY, JANUARY 6)

Fort Wayne Comedy Club

7:15 PM to 11:15 PM

$15 advance $20 Day of Show

INDY FUEL VS. FORT WAYNE KOMETS (SATURDAY, JANUARY 6)

Memorial Coliseum

7:30 pm

Single Game Ticket Prices: Adults $28, $25, $19, $13 Seniors(60>) & Students(12-18) $24, $22, $17, $12 Children(<12) $19, $16, $12, $8



WINTER BRIDAL SPECTAULAR (SATURDAY, JANUARY 6 AND SUNDAY, JANUARY 7)

Memorial Coliseum

Saturday, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Admission: $10

LAKELAND MAGIC VS. FORT WAYNE MAD ANTS (SUNDAY, JANUARY 7)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Tip 5:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $6

SAVOR FORT WAYNE (MONDAY, JANUARY 10 – SUNDAY, JANUARY 21)

Enjoy 12 delicious days of menu deals

Participating restaurants offer special menu deals no more than $30 per person

List of Restaurants

BRIAN POSEHN LIVE (THURSDAY, JANUARY 11)

Calhoun Street Soups, Salads and Spirits

7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

$25 general admission

SOUTH DAKOTA VS FORT WAYNE MEN’S BASKETBALL (THURSDAY, JANUARY 11)

Memorial Coliseum

7:00 PM

Tickets start at just $5.

Coliseum parking $5 and up