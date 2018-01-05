FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) There is always something going on in the Summit City. That’s why Frontier Communications is partnering with WANE-TV to bring you all the fun events going on throughout Fort Wayne as part of our Frontier Friday’s Fun in the Fort.
GARDEN IN LIGHTS (Now Through January 7)
- Tuesday-Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm
- Thursday and Friday, 10:00 am to 8:00 pm
- Sunday, 12 Noon to 4 pm
-
Admission: Adults $5, Children (ages 3-17) $3, Age 2 and Under FREE
HEADWATERS PARK ICE SKATING (NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 28):
- Admission
- Age 13 and under – $3
- Age 14 and over – $5
- Skate Rental – $2
- Spectators & Parking – FREE
- Regular Hours
- Monday-Thursday – 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday – Noon to 10 p.m.
- Saturday – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday – Noon to 8 p.m.
- Extended Holiday Hours run from December 15 to January 7
- Monday-Friday – Noon to -10 p.m.
- Saturday – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Kids Skate FREE Days – kids age 13 and under skate FREE every Wednesday.
- Skate rental is 2 dollars.
WINDY CITY BULLS VS. FORT WAYNE MAD ANTS (FRIDAY, JANUARY 5)
- Memorial Coliseum
- Tip 7:00 p.m.
- Tickets start at $6
22ND ANNUAL POLAR RIDE (SATURDAY, JANUARY 6)
- River City Harley-Davidson New Have
- Registration: 11 a.m.
- Ride starts: 12:15 P.M.
- After the ride warm up with chili and hot beverages.
PINK OUT LUNCHEON AND GAME (SATURDAY, JANUARY 6)
- 11th Annual Pink Out
- Pre-Game Luncheon at Noon in the International Ballroom
- This year’s luncheon speaker is the head of Vera Bradley.
- Luncheon tickets for the general public are available for $20 per person and includes admission to the game.
- Group ticket discounts are also available and a table for eight can be purchased for $140.
- Women’s basketball game between Fort Wayne and Denver begins at 2 p.m.
- Halftime Ceremony to honor Breast Cancer Survivors
- Tickets start at $5
FORT WAYNE GUN AND KNIFE SHOW (SATURDAY, JANUARY 6 AND SUNDAY, JANUARY 7)
- Memorial Coliseum
- Archery, military collectibles, army surplus, survival gear, and related items
- Saturday 9:00 am-5:00 pm, Sunday 10:00 am-3:00 pm
-
$5 MAIN LOT; $8 PREFERRED LOT; $15 BUS/RV
COMEDY NIGHT (SATURDAY, JANUARY 6)
- Fort Wayne Comedy Club
- 7:15 PM to 11:15 PM
- $15 advance $20 Day of Show
INDY FUEL VS. FORT WAYNE KOMETS (SATURDAY, JANUARY 6)
- Memorial Coliseum
- 7:30 pm
- Single Game Ticket Prices:
- Adults $28, $25, $19, $13
- Seniors(60>) & Students(12-18) $24, $22, $17, $12
- Children(<12) $19, $16, $12, $8
WINTER BRIDAL SPECTAULAR (SATURDAY, JANUARY 6 AND SUNDAY, JANUARY 7)
- Memorial Coliseum
- Saturday, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Sunday, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Admission: $10
LAKELAND MAGIC VS. FORT WAYNE MAD ANTS (SUNDAY, JANUARY 7)
- Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
- Tip 5:00 p.m.
- Tickets start at $6
SAVOR FORT WAYNE (MONDAY, JANUARY 10 – SUNDAY, JANUARY 21)
- Enjoy 12 delicious days of menu deals
- Participating restaurants offer special menu deals no more than $30 per person
- List of Restaurants
BRIAN POSEHN LIVE (THURSDAY, JANUARY 11)
- Calhoun Street Soups, Salads and Spirits
- 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
- $25 general admission
SOUTH DAKOTA VS FORT WAYNE MEN’S BASKETBALL (THURSDAY, JANUARY 11)
- Memorial Coliseum
- 7:00 PM
- Tickets start at just $5.
- Coliseum parking $5 and up