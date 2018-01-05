Frontier Friday’s Fun in the Fort

WANE Staff Reports Published: Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) There is always something going on in the Summit City. That’s why Frontier Communications is partnering with WANE-TV to bring you all the fun events going on throughout Fort Wayne as part of our Frontier Friday’s Fun in the Fort.

GARDEN IN LIGHTS (Now Through January 7)

  • Tuesday-Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm
  • Thursday and Friday, 10:00 am to 8:00 pm
  • Sunday, 12 Noon to 4 pm
  • Admission: Adults $5,  Children (ages 3-17) $3,  Age 2 and Under FREE

HEADWATERS PARK ICE SKATING (NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 28):

  • Admission
    • Age 13 and under – $3
    • Age 14 and over – $5
    • Skate Rental – $2
    • Spectators & Parking – FREE
  • Regular Hours
    • Monday-Thursday – 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Friday – Noon to 10 p.m.
    • Saturday – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Sunday – Noon to 8 p.m.
  • Extended Holiday Hours run from December 15 to January 7
    • Monday-Friday – Noon to -10 p.m.
    • Saturday – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Sunday – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Kids Skate FREE Days – kids age 13 and under skate FREE every Wednesday.
  • Skate rental is 2 dollars.

WINDY CITY BULLS VS. FORT WAYNE MAD ANTS (FRIDAY, JANUARY 5)

  • Memorial Coliseum
  • Tip 7:00 p.m.
  • Tickets start at $6

22ND ANNUAL POLAR RIDE (SATURDAY, JANUARY 6)

  • River City Harley-Davidson New Have
  • Registration: 11 a.m.
  • Ride starts: 12:15 P.M.
  • After the ride warm up with chili and hot beverages.

PINK OUT LUNCHEON AND GAME (SATURDAY, JANUARY 6)

  • 11th Annual Pink Out
  • Pre-Game Luncheon at Noon in the International Ballroom
    • This year’s luncheon speaker is the head of Vera Bradley.
    • Luncheon tickets for the general public are available for $20 per person and includes admission to the game.
    • Group ticket discounts are also available and a table for eight can be purchased for $140.
  • Women’s basketball game between Fort Wayne and Denver begins at 2 p.m.
    • Halftime Ceremony to honor Breast Cancer Survivors
    • Tickets start at $5

FORT WAYNE GUN AND KNIFE SHOW (SATURDAY, JANUARY 6 AND SUNDAY, JANUARY 7)

  • Memorial Coliseum
  • Archery, military collectibles, army surplus, survival gear, and related items
  • Saturday 9:00 am-5:00 pm, Sunday 10:00 am-3:00 pm

  • $5 MAIN LOT; $8 PREFERRED LOT; $15 BUS/RV

COMEDY NIGHT (SATURDAY, JANUARY 6)

  • Fort Wayne Comedy Club
  • 7:15 PM to 11:15 PM
  • $15 advance $20 Day of Show

INDY FUEL VS. FORT WAYNE KOMETS (SATURDAY, JANUARY 6)

  • Memorial Coliseum
  • 7:30 pm
  • Single Game Ticket Prices:
    • Adults $28, $25, $19, $13
    • Seniors(60>) & Students(12-18) $24, $22, $17, $12
    • Children(<12) $19, $16, $12, $8

WINTER BRIDAL SPECTAULAR (SATURDAY, JANUARY 6 AND SUNDAY, JANUARY 7)

  • Memorial Coliseum
  • Saturday, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • Admission: $10

LAKELAND MAGIC VS. FORT WAYNE MAD ANTS (SUNDAY, JANUARY 7)

  • Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
  • Tip 5:00 p.m.
  • Tickets start at $6

SAVOR FORT WAYNE (MONDAY, JANUARY 10 – SUNDAY, JANUARY 21)

  • Enjoy 12 delicious days of menu deals
  • Participating restaurants offer special menu deals no more than $30 per person
  • List of Restaurants

BRIAN POSEHN LIVE (THURSDAY, JANUARY 11)

  • Calhoun Street Soups, Salads and Spirits
  • 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
  • $25 general admission

SOUTH DAKOTA VS FORT WAYNE MEN’S BASKETBALL (THURSDAY, JANUARY 11)

  • Memorial Coliseum
  • 7:00 PM
  • Tickets start at just $5.
  • Coliseum parking $5 and up

Related Posts