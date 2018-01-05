Four Ohio students prosecuted for school bus bullying incident

BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) The sheriff and prosecutor in Williams County, Ohio issued a news release Friday regarding a bullying incident that took place on a school bus. The news release did not indicate when the incident happened or give any specifics as to its nature, however it did note that two schools cooperated in the investigation.

According to the news release, four youths were charged in juvenile court and prosecuted by Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman.

Prosecutor Zartman and Williams County Sheriff Steven Towns included the following statement in the news release:

We are making this announcement to send a clear message to young people in the county that incidents of any bullying nature will be investigated and prosecuted when evidence is clear. Bullying is a very serious issue that can effect children well into adulthood. Young people have enough to deal with and the mistreatment of others whether it is physical or verbally tormenting another can be a crime and will be pursued by law enforcement when applicable.