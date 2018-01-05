Fort Wayne man to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’

Related Coverage ‘Jeopardy’ host Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne will be represented in an upcoming episode of ‘Jeopardy!’. Steve Garbacz, assistant managing editor for the (Kendallville) News Sun and the (Auburn) Star, part of KPC News, took a test to be on the show this past summer.

He was called to an in-person interview in Chicago, where he competed against several other people. Months later, organizers of the show called Garbacz to invite him to Los Angeles to tape an episode.

It’s something that he’s been waiting his whole life to accomplish.

“I’ve just watched it my whole life and you know I played pretty well from the couch,” Garbacz said. “It’s a little bit different actually their competing with other people. but you know it was a goal of mine sometime in my life I wanted to be qualified for the show.”

As for Alex Trebek, “Alex is the real deal. He’s really sharp. He’s really personable,” Garbacz recalled.

Garbacz will appear on the January 15 episode, which will air on WANE-TV. The show airs every week night at 7:30.

He can’t reveal how he did until the show airs. Garbacz plans to watch the episode live with family and friends.

Recently, Trebek had surgery to fix complications from a fall. His surgery went well and is recovering. He will be taping new episodes later this month.