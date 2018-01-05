1/5 Highlight Zone – Homestead girls, Homestead and North Side boys take control of SAC

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 5 Homestead edged 4A no. 13 South Side 58-55 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to take control of the SAC girls title chase while the North Side boys bested Wayne and Homestead edged South Side in overtime to remain atop the SAC boys standings.
Sydney Graber tallied 16 points while Sylare Starks added 14 and Kara Gealy 12 to pace the Spartans, who are now 6-0 in conference. South Side, who falls to 5-1 in league play, was led by Shamari Tyson with 23 points and Jaci Jones with 14.
Northrop kept its conference title hopes alive by moving to 5-1 in SAC action with a 64-51 win at Snider. Bre Douglas led the Bruins with 17 points while adding 8 rebounds. Alicia Tiney-Williams tallied 11 points and 9 rebounds while Niomi Dube had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Arielle Thatcher 11 points and 6 assists for the Bruins.
Bishop Luers – who upset Homestead in the SAC holiday tournament – stayed hot with a 40-29 win over 3A no. 3 Concordia. Kathryn Knapke led the Knights with 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 steals. Carissa Garcia netted 12 points to lead the Cadets.
Carroll got 24 points from Kelli Damman as the Chargers bested Bishop Dwenger 78-67. Laney Steckler added 17 and Isabelle Dollens 11 for the Chargers. Olivia Sterba led the Saints with 19 points while Butler signee Ellen Ross added 15.
Ja’Shanek Brooks scored a game-high 19 points as North Side bested Wayne 53-25. The victory is North Side’s first SAC win this season while Wayne remains winless in conference play.
3A no. 11 Norwell improved to 4-0 in NE8 play with a 53-38 win at Leo. Logan Rowles led the Knights with 16 points. Leo falls to 2-2 in NE8 play with the loss.
Huntington North stayed in the hunt for the NE8 crown with a 47-38 win at East Noble on Friday. The Vikings are now 3-1 in conference while East Noble falls to 1-3 in league play.
In a rematch of last week’s Wabash county tournament title game Southwood again came up victorious against the rival Apaches with a 62-57 win.