1/5 Highlight Zone – Homestead girls, Homestead and North Side boys take control of SAC

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 5 Homestead edged 4A no. 13 South Side 58-55 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to take control of the SAC girls title chase while the North Side boys bested Wayne and Homestead edged South Side in overtime to remain atop the SAC boys standings.

Sydney Graber tallied 16 points while Sylare Starks added 14 and Kara Gealy 12 to pace the Spartans, who are now 6-0 in conference. South Side, who falls to 5-1 in league play, was led by Shamari Tyson with 23 points and Jaci Jones with 14.

Northrop kept its conference title hopes alive by moving to 5-1 in SAC action with a 64-51 win at Snider. Bre Douglas led the Bruins with 17 points while adding 8 rebounds. Alicia Tiney-Williams tallied 11 points and 9 rebounds while Niomi Dube had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Arielle Thatcher 11 points and 6 assists for the Bruins.

Bishop Luers – who upset Homestead in the SAC holiday tournament – stayed hot with a 40-29 win over 3A no. 3 Concordia. Kathryn Knapke led the Knights with 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 steals. Carissa Garcia netted 12 points to lead the Cadets.

Carroll got 24 points from Kelli Damman as the Chargers bested Bishop Dwenger 78-67. Laney Steckler added 17 and Isabelle Dollens 11 for the Chargers. Olivia Sterba led the Saints with 19 points while Butler signee Ellen Ross added 15.

Ja’Shanek Brooks scored a game-high 19 points as North Side bested Wayne 53-25. The victory is North Side’s first SAC win this season while Wayne remains winless in conference play.

3A no. 11 Norwell improved to 4-0 in NE8 play with a 53-38 win at Leo. Logan Rowles led the Knights with 16 points. Leo falls to 2-2 in NE8 play with the loss.

Huntington North stayed in the hunt for the NE8 crown with a 47-38 win at East Noble on Friday. The Vikings are now 3-1 in conference while East Noble falls to 1-3 in league play.

In the NECC Fairfield edged Eastside 42-38 in overtime as the Falcons improved to 7-0 in conference. The Falcons were led by Erica Zook with 13 points. Eastside falls to 6-2 in conference. Maddisyn Heffley scored 11 points and Olivia Yoder 10 points to lead the Blazers.

Westview improved to 6-2 in NECC action with a 79-18 win over visiting Hamilton.

Carroll got 16 points from Nathan Fish to lead the Chargers to a 57-50 victory at Bishop Dwenger. Riley Perlich added 12 points for the Chargers. Hayden Smith paced the Saints with 17 points and 7 rebounds while Matt Kochanski added 12 points.

Snider sophomore Dillon Duff scored 21 points to lead the Panthers over Northrop 73-63. Issac Anderson of Northrop led all scorers with 31 points.

Concordia earned it first win in SAC play with a 65-57 win at Bishop Luers. The Cadets improve to 4-5 overall while Bishop Luers falls to 0-7 this season.

Up in Goshen it was Fairfield over Eastside 44-22. Luke Stephens led the Falcons with 13 points, Cordell Hofer added 12, and Tyshawn Knight 10. Eastside was led by Caleb Ballentine with 6 points.

After climbing up to the no. 1 ranking in 2A this week Westview took care of Hamilton 80-31 on Friday night to stay undefeated at 11-0.

In Albion it was Central Noble edging Garrett 43-41. Zach Brazel led the Cougars with 12 points while Ridley Zolman added 10.

In a rematch of last week’s Wabash county tournament title game Southwood again came up victorious against the rival Apaches with a 62-57 win.

In another good match-up it was Northfield outlasting Tippecanoe Valley 58-52.