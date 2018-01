FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you come at the King – or in this case the Queen – you best not miss.

With SAC supremacy likely on the line, No. 5 Homestead topped No. 13 South Side in the Highlight Zone ‘Game of the Week,’ 58-55.

Sydney Graber led the way for the Spartans with 16 points. Sylare Starks added 14 and point guard Kara Gealy controlled the tempo all game and score 12 points.

The Spartans host Snider next Friday.

The Lady Archers travel to face No. 2 in 4A Carmel on Saturday.