Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-465 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a wrong-way driver was killed when a car crashed head-on into a semitrailer on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis.

The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. Thursday near the I-465 interchange with U.S. 31 on the city’s north side and snarled traffic throughout the morning commute.

State police say investigators were trying to determine why the car was traveling westbound in the highway’s eastbound lanes. The truck driver suffered minor injuries, while a passenger in the semi’s sleeper berth wasn’t hurt.

Police didn’t immediately release the identity of the driver who was killed.

