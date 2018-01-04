Woman killed in head-on crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Marion woman was killed in a two-vehicle head-on crash Thursday morning in Huntington County.

Police and medics were called just after 7 a.m. to the southbound lanes of S.R. 9 just north of C.R. 900 South on a report of a crash there. First responders arrived to find two vehicles wrecked.

According to a Huntington County Sheriff’s Department report, 31-year-old Tyson L. Gotschall of Fairmount was headed southbound on S.R. 9 when he drifted left of center and struck a northbound vehicle driven by 58-year-old Deborah L. Brankle of Marion head-on.

Brankle was pronounced dead at the scene. She died of blunt force injuries, the county coroner ruled.

Gotschall suffered lower leg pain in the crash. It’s not clear if he was hospitalized.

Police noted in the report that there was light snow at the time but the road conditions did not appear to be a factor in the crash.