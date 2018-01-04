Stranded motorist, passenger arrested after drugs found in vehicle

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Police trooper became suspicious last week when two people in a vehicle that had broken down on the Indiana Toll Road in minus 6 degree weather refused an offer to warm up in his squad car.

The incident took place on December 28 in the westbound lanes of mile marker 132 in LaGrange County.

After the two said they’d prefer to wait in their vehicle without any heat for 45 minutes for the tow truck they had called, the trooper called for a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department K-9.

The dog detected narcotics and during a search of the vehicle, the trooper found methamphetamine, plant-like material believed to be marijuana, ecstasy, heroin and prescription pills. A syringe and other paraphernalia was also found along with $800 in cash.

The driver of the vehicle, Erin Paul Kaiser, 41, and the passenger Scott Fraley, 55 years of age, both from Angola, Indiana were taken into custody without incident and incarcerated in the LaGrange County Jail. Kaiser was preliminarily charged with driving while suspended prior. Fraley faces multiple drug related charges.