Storm delays Giants' search for coach

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The New York Giants’ coaching search was delayed by a winter storm that dumped nearly a 1 1/2 feet of snow on some New Jersey shore towns.

The Giants had scheduled an interview Thursday with Eric Studesville, the recently fired Broncos’ running backs coach who had been in Denver since 2010 and was the interim head coach after Josh McDaniels’ firing that year.

Studesville now will be interviewed next week.

The National Weather Service said roughly six inches of snow fell in the Meadowlands area. Gov. Chris Christie ordered all state government offices closed.

New general manager Dave Gettleman will be in the New England area on Friday to interview McDaniels, the current Patriots’ offensive coordinator, and Matt Patricia, his defensive counterpart.

Interviews are planned this weekend with Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

The Giants (3-13) also plan to interview Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

The interview process started Wednesday with interim coach Steve Spagnuolo. He posted a 1-3 record after replacing Ben McAdoo on Dec. 4.

