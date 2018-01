GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) A female was critically hurt Thursday after being accidentally shot with an air gun.

Police and medics were called around 3:30 p.m. to a home at 8320 Ricker Road. There, dispatchers said a female had been shot with an airsoft gun.

The female was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, dispatchers told NewsChannel 15.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

