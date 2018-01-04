Parole rejected for man convicted in killing, dismemberment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Parole Board has rejected parole for an Indiana man who was convicted in a woman’s 1986 killing and dismemberment.

The five-member board heard from 62-year-old Robert E. Lee on Wednesday via a video feed from the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City before voting to deny his request for release.

The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports that Lee was convicted of murder in 1987 and sentenced to 60 years in the killing and dismemberment of Ellen Marks, a reclusive former Indiana University graduate student who lived in a shack.

He was granted parole in 2012 after serving 25 years, but was returned to prison two months later after violating his parole by getting into a car and riding with a woman in South Bend, where he was living.

