Mastodons Unable to Overcome Tough First Half

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite shooting 60 percent from the floor in the third quarter, the Fort Wayne women’s basketball team was unable to overcome a tough first half of shooting, as the Mastodons fell to Oral Roberts 73-48.

De’Jour Young led the ‘Dons with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Peyton Fallis earned her first start of the season and finished with 10 points and two steals. Jaelencia Williams and Kierstyn Reppeach added nine points and four rebounds.

Oral Roberts jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game. The Mastodons cut the lead to one thanks to an 8-2 run capped off by Williams’ first career three-pointer. Fort Wayne was unable to contain the Golden Eagles offense as they answered with a 19-2 run to start the second quarter, and put the game out of reach.

The Mastodons finished the night shooting 18-of-45 (40%) from the floor, 6-of-19 (31.6%) beyond the arc and 6-of-6 at the free throw line.