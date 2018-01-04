Komet Michael Houser snags ECHL Goaltender of the Month

Fort Wayne, IN– The ECHL announced Thursday that Komet goalie Michael Houser has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December.

Houser, 25, appeared in 11 games and posted a record of 9-1-0, 1.92 goals-against average and stopped 292 of 312 shots for a .939 save percentage.

The Youngstown, Ohio native recorded two shutouts and allowed no more than two goals in nine of his 10 starts. Houser completed December with a six-game home winning streak after snagging victories in all six December home games started.

Houser is under contract with Tucson of the American Hockey League and finished December with a 14-4-2 record, 2.60 goals-against average and .912 save percentage after 23 games in his first season with Fort Wayne.

Houser has also logged ECHL stints with Cincinnati and Manchester for a total of 121 career ECHL games and an overall record of 68-40-10 with seven shutouts, 2.55 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. The netminder also has a record of 32-26-4, a 2.88 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage and three shutouts in 72 AHL career games with Cleveland, Ontario and San Antonio.

The Komets will skate three games in three nights this weekend starting with a 7:35pm faceoff Friday night at Indy. The Komets complete their home-and-home series against the Fuel Saturday when Indy visits for a 7:30pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum. Sunday the Komets finish week 13 with a trip to Wheeling for a 3:05pm matinee at WesBanco Arena (5,200).