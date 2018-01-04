IPFW to unveil Purdue Fort Wayne logo

Related Coverage IPFW rebranding will feature black, gold scheme

IPFW has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Thursday where the official Purdue University Fort Wayne logo will be unveiled. The university will also announce a brand marketing partner.

Back in November 2017, it was announced that the school would keep Purdue’s Old Gold and Black color scheme.

The event will take place on the Skybridge between Walb Union and the Helmke Library.

IPFW will officially transition to Purdue University Fort Wayne in July 2018, as part of a realignment that does away with the shared governance of the campus by Purdue and Indiana University.