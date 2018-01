FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This was supposed to be a rematch.

Homestead and South Side were poised to meet in the SAC Holiday Tournament final but that contest never happened. The Spartans were upset in the second round by Bishop Luers as they Lady Archers cruised to the championship.

Now, No. 5 Homestead and No.13 South Side will face off for the first time on Friday in the Highlight Zone ‘Game of the Week.’ Follow along with sports reporter Andy McDonnell on Twitter for live updates.