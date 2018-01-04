Fort Wayne MBB Can’t Find The Look From Three In League Opener At Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. – Fort Wayne men’s basketball opened Summit League play on Thursday (Jan. 4) night with a 76-60 loss at Oral Roberts.

Both clubs couldn’t find success from long range to start the game, combining to go 3-of-21 from three in the opening 20 minutes. A 3-pointer by Oral Roberts’ Sam Kearns with only seconds left in the first half put the Mastodons down 37-32 at the break.

The late three was a sign of things to come in the second half. Oral Roberts opened the second half 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. It helped the Golden Eagles to a 60-41 lead with 13:03 left, and forced a Fort Wayne timeout.

The Golden Eagles were led by Kearns’ 21 points. He made 5-of-12 from three.

The ‘Dons never found the mark from beyond the arc, finishing 3-of-23 from three. It is Fort Wayne’s fewest 3-pointers in a game since making three against Cal Poly on Dec. 28, 2014.

A pair of ‘Dons finished in double-digits. Bryson Scott had 20 points. John Konchar totaled 19 points with nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. He was 7-of-8 from the line.

Oral Roberts improves to 6-11 (2-0 Summit). Fort Wayne falls to 11-7 (0-1 Summit). The ‘Dons travel to Denver on Saturday (Jan. 6) afternoon.