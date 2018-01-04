Conservation Officers offer $1,000 reward for stolen snowmobiles

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WANE)- Indiana Conservation Officers are offering a $1,000 reward and seeking the public’s help in locating two stolen law enforcement snowmobiles.

The snowmobiles were stolen on or around December 15, 2017 from Potato Creek State Park near North Liberty, Indiana.

Both snowmobiles are described as 2017 Yellow and White Ski-Doo MXZ Sport 600.

Registration numbers are OR2898RH and OR2899RH.

Anyone with information should contact Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

Indiana Conservation Officers say the $1,000 reward will be paid for information leading to the arrest and/or recovery of the snowmobiles.

They say callers with information can remain anonymous.