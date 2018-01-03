USF alum James Bettcher interviews for Arizona Cardinals top job

TEMPE, Ariz. (WANE) – Saint Francis alum James Bettcher is on the shortlist of candidate for the vacant head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals.

The former Cougars player and assistant coach interviewed for the head coaching job on Wednesday morning. The 39-year old is reportedly the first candidate to get a sit-down interview with the Arizona brass.

The Cardinals are looking to replace Bruce Arians who retired from coaching on Monday. Bettcher served as Arians’ defensive coordinator in Arizona the last three seasons. All three of those seasons Arizona finished in the top six in the NFL defensively.