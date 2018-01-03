Trine unveils new arena, MTI Center

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Trine University unveiled its new $13.3 million MTI Center on Wednesday.
The facility, highlighted by a 3,500-seat arena that will be home to Trine University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, also features a fitness center, a banquet room and bar, outdoor patio, offices and a training room.
The center also includes a six-lane bowling alley for Trine’s new bowling teams and an esports arena, as well as a pro shop for the Zollner Golf Course.
The MTI Center will host its first game Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. when Trine’s women’s basketball team faces off against Hope.
Photos: Trine’s MTI Center
